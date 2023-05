Fairbanks (forearm) will throw one inning in a rehab outing with Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairbanks is eligible to come off the injured list May 16 and has been ramping up his activity of late. He played catch Sunday and has since progressed to the point where he can return to game action. Assuming things go well in his rehab outing, it seems likely that Fairbanks will be activated when first eligible -- or very close to it.