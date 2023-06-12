Fairbanks (hip) is scheduled to throw a second live batting practice session Monday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairbanks joined the FCL club over the weekend and already threw one live session, which apparently went well. Assuming Monday's workout goes without a hitch, Fairbanks could avoid a formal minor-league rehab assignment entirely and make his return to the Tampa Bay bullpen by the end of the week. Fairbanks' placement on the 15-day injured list is retroactive to May 28, so he'll be eligible for activation as soon as Tuesday.