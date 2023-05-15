site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Set to return Tuesday
Fairbanks (forearm) is expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fairbanks gave up a hit with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning in a rehab outing Friday for Triple-A Durham. It looks like he'll immediately move back into the top of the Tampa Bay bullpen.
