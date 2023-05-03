The Rays placed Fairbanks (finger) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right forearm inflammation, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Fairbanks didn't come on for a save chance in Tuesday's win over the Pirates and hadn't pitched since Friday due to what the Rays had attributed to finger numbness stemming from Raynaud's Syndrome, but the forearm issue is what will end up forcing him to the shelf. The right-hander had yet to allow a run in eight appearances this season and had emerged as the Rays' primary closer, but Jason Adam looks to be first in line to headline what could be a committee approach to save situations while Fairbanks is on the shelf. If he's able to resume throwing within the next few days, Fairbanks would have a chance at being ready to pitch when first eligible around the middle of the month.