Fairbanks signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension with the Rays on Friday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Passan adds that the arbitration-covering deal includes a $7 million fourth-year club option, which could potentially secure what would have been Fairbanks' first year of free-agent eligibility. The 29-year-old right-hander again had to contend with injuries in 2022, but he dominated to the tune of a 1.13 ERA and 38:3 K:BB ratio in 24 innings when healthy. Fairbanks currently projects as the favorite for saves in Tampa Bay leading into the 2023 campaign, though that situation figures to turn into a carousel as the season plays out. It's just how the Rays tend to operate.