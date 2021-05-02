Rays manager Kevin Cash said he expects Fairbanks (shoulder) to pitch in a simulated game Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Fairbanks' strained right shoulder apparently held up well while he threw in a live batting practice session Saturday, so he'll take the next step forward in the recovery process by pitching in a simulated game. If all goes well Monday, Fairbanks could be reinstated from the injured list by the middle of the week.