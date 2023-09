Fairbanks picked up the save Sunday against Seattle, striking out three over a perfect inning.

Fairbanks closed the door on a 6-3 Tampa Bay win, striking out the side in the ninth to earn his 22nd save. It's been an impressive stretch for the 29-year-old Fairbanks -- he's converted his last four save opportunities over five scoreless appearances (4.2 innings) while adding 11 strikeouts in that span. His ERA is down to 2.29 on the season with a 0.97 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB across 39.1 innings.