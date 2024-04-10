Fairbanks picked up the save Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two during one inning against the Angels.

Fairbanks entered the contest with three runs of cushion but still gave fantasy managers a bit of a scare. He allowed a pair of singles -- one of which plated Aaron Hicks -- then walked Anthony Rendon to put runners on first and second with two outs when he struck out Miguel Sano. After being one of the more reliable closers in baseball last season, Fairbanks owns an awful 15.00 ERA through four appearances and could be losing his grip on the ninth-inning job after allowing at least one run three times to date.