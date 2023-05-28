Fairbanks went unused in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Dodgers after he suffered an apparent injury while warming up in the bullpen prior to the ninth inning, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After Jason Adam kept the Dodgers off the board in the eighth inning, Fairbanks appeared poised to get the save chance in the ninth. However, once the top of the ninth arrived, it was Adam who stayed in the contest for a second inning, while Fairbanks remained in the bullpen and was spotted with a trainer. The Rays may not provide another update on Fairbanks' status until prior to Monday's series opener in Chicago, but the lack of usage Sunday is certainly a worrisome sign for a pitcher who has struggled to maintain health this season. If Fairbanks requires another trip to the IL, Adam would likely be the Rays' preferred option for save situations.