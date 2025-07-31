Fairbanks was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss the Yankees, giving up one run on two hits and no walks in one inning. He struck out one.

Fairbanks blew his fourth save of the season and his second of the month of July. The hard-throwing right-hander has been Tampa Bay's go-to weapon in the ninth inning in 2025, although it's fair to wonder if his grip on the closer's role is slightly loosening due to a rough stretch on the mound since early June. Across his last 14.1 innings, Fairbanks has produced a 5.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB while converting six of his nine save chances.