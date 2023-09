Fairbanks struck out the side without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Fairbanks entered the game having blown his last two save chances while allowing three earned runs across two innings of work. He returned to dominance Tuesday, however, striking out all three batters he faced on swinging strikes. Despite his recent struggles, Fairbanks has racked up an impressive 68:19 K:BB while maintaining a 2.64 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 44.1 innings.