Fairbanks tallied the save in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers, giving up one unearned run on one hit with no strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Fairbanks still hasn't conceded an earned run since May 13, which has been a stretch of seven outings. The 31-year-old right-hander has settled into Tampa Bay's closer role nicely, logging a 1.10 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over his last 16.1 innings. Fairbanks has successfully converted eight of his nine save chances during this period.