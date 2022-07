Fairbanks allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Guardians.

Fairbanks successfully protected a two-run lead despite allowing the tying run to reach base. He now has two saves on the season and has served as the closer in each of the Rays' last two victories. Though it's difficult to project the ninth-inning role in Tampa Bay, it appears as if Fairbanks is the preferred option for the time being.