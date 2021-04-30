Fairbanks (shoulder) threw at Tropicana Field on Wednesday and is slated to face live hitters this weekend with an eye on being activated from the injured list thereafter, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairbanks apparently looked very good per Topkin, and if all goes well with the planned live session over the weekend, the right-hander will likely accompany the Rays on their West Coast road trip that begins Monday and then be activated at some point during the week. Fairbanks logged three appearances this season before suffering his strain, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 2.2 innings.