Fairbanks (shoulder) felt good Saturday following his first bullpen session since hitting the injured list in late July, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Faribanks' exact return timeline remains unclear, but the latest news represents a step in the right direction. He's saved five games this season so far and could be in line for a handful more down the stretch, as the Rays dealt Diego Castillo to the Mariners at the deadline.