Fairbanks has not given up a run in his two Grapefruit League appearances.

Fairbanks has allowed just one hit so far in his two games, and he's struck out two while not issuing a walk; although he did put a runner on via hit-by-pitch. The right-hander signed a three-year extension with the Rays in January after registering a 1.13 ERA and 38:3 K:BB over 24 innings, and he has a chance to see save opportunities for Tampa Bay during the 2023 season.