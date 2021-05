Fairbanks has two scoreless, one-inning appearances during which he's posted a 4:1 K:BB since returning from a stint on the 10-day injured list due to a shoulder issue.

The most recent of the two outings came Sunday, when Fairbanks earned his fourth hold in a win over the Athletics. The right-hander should continue seeing steady work in the later innings now that he's apparently back to full health, and given his high-90s fastball, some save opportunities could certainly be in play as well.