Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that the team will discuss whether Fairbanks (arm) will be activated or make another rehab appearance, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairbanks allowed two hits but completed a scoreless inning with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He averaged 97.3 mph with his four-seamer in the appearance, which is up a bit from his season average. It sounds like Fairbanks could be back as soon as the weekend series against the Yankees, but that decision hasn't been announced yet.