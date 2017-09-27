Rays' Peter Bourjos: Continues struggling in Tuesday's loss
Bourjos, who went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Yankees, is hitting .194 over 33 September plate appearances.
The reserve outfielder sports just a .202 average over 90 second-half plate appearances overall and has equaled a career low with 12 RBI over 96 games this season. However, he's provided some decent pop while compiling 16 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples and five home runs).
More News
-
Rays' Peter Bourjos: Walks, scores in Monday's win•
-
Rays' Peter Bourjos: Draws second straight start in leadoff role•
-
Rays' Peter Bourjos: Ropes two-bagger in defeat•
-
Rays' Peter Bourjos: Smacks fourth homer Thursday•
-
Rays' Peter Bourjos: Mans leadoff spot Wednesday•
-
Rays' Peter Bourjos: Homers in first game back•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...