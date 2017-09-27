Bourjos, who went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Yankees, is hitting .194 over 33 September plate appearances.

The reserve outfielder sports just a .202 average over 90 second-half plate appearances overall and has equaled a career low with 12 RBI over 96 games this season. However, he's provided some decent pop while compiling 16 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples and five home runs).