Rays' Peter Bourjos: Draws second straight start in leadoff role
Bourjos will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bourjos is picking up a second straight start with the Yankees deploying another left-handed starter (Jordan Montgomery) for the series finale. Though Bourjos provided a solo home run Saturday, he's unlikely to see his role change even with another successful showing at the dish Sunday, as he remains locked into the short side of a platoon in center field with Mallex Smith.
