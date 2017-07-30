Bourjos will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bourjos is picking up a second straight start with the Yankees deploying another left-handed starter (Jordan Montgomery) for the series finale. Though Bourjos provided a solo home run Saturday, he's unlikely to see his role change even with another successful showing at the dish Sunday, as he remains locked into the short side of a platoon in center field with Mallex Smith.