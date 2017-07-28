Bourjos went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

The veteran outfielder continues to see frequent playing time and provide serviceable production, with Thursday's two-bagger marking his third extra-base hit in July and his 11th overall in 118 plate appearances this season. Bourjos has shown more power than usual this season by slugging four home runs in 61 games, after needing 119 and 117 contests, respectively, to reach that total in the 2014 and 2015 campaigns in St. Louis.