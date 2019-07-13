Fairbanks was traded from the Rangers to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Nick Solak.

Fairbanks reached the majors for the first time this season, struggling to a 9.35 ERA in 8.2 innings of work. He struck out an impressive 36.6 percent of opposing hitters but also walked 17.1 percent, and four of the seven fly balls he's allowed have left the park. The 25-year-old is a live arm who could help the Rays' bullpen at some point if he gets the walks under control, but he'll head to Triple-A Durham for now.