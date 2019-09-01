Fairbanks was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Fairbanks makes his return to the big-league club after having been optioned to the Bulls on Aug. 17. The 25-year-old right-hander has generated an ugly 9.31 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 9.2 innings in the majors this season with the Rangers and Rays, but his triple-digit fastball has led to an eye-popping 70 strikeouts over 43.2 innings across four minor-league stops in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories