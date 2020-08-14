Fairbanks was one of the candidates mentioned by manager Kevin Cash to serve as an opener during one of the two weekend games against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Fairbanks last logged an appearance Wednesday, a one-inning outing against the Red Sox. The right-hander would likely only be needed for a couple of frames if used as an opener in the way Cash has deployed pitchers in that role the last couple of seasons, so his arm should certainly be rested sufficiently if called upon. Fairbanks has had an up-and-down start to the campaign, surrendering at least one run in half of his eight appearances on his way to a 5.63 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over eight innings.