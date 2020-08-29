Fairbanks (4-1) tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball as he did not allow a hit and struck out one on his way to his fourth win of the season.

Fairbanks entered with two outs in the seventh after Ryan Yarbrough (groin) was unable to continue due to groin tightness. Fairbanks allowed Jorge Alfaro to reach after being hit by a pitch but was otherwise perfect as he has not allowed an earned run in 7.1 innings while racking up 11 strikeouts over that span. The Rays' bullpen is decimated by injuries so look for Fairbanks to continue to receive the ball late in games.