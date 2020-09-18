Fairbanks (5-3) was credited with the win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Fairbanks labored through a 27-pitch inning, but ultimately, he did enough to come through unscathed and became the pitcher of record when the Rays rallied for four runs in the home half of the frame. The 26-year-old also served as an opener Wednesday against the Nationals, and after throwing a combined 47 pitches in the back-to-back outings, he may need multiple days off before returning to the mound.