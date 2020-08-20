Fairbanks (3-1) was credited with the victory in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, recording one out on a strikeout to close out the seventh inning. He also threw a wild pitch.

Fairbanks came on after Ryan Thompson got three outs behind an effective eight-strikeout performance by starter Tyler Glasnow, and he had a hand in making the situation more of a high-leverage scenario than it should have been. Fairbanks' wild pitch while facing Aaron Hicks moved inherited runner Brett Gardner to third base with two outs, but the right-hander ultimately bounced back to retire the slugger on a called third strike. Fairbanks seems to be hitting his stride after allowing a combined three earned runs over two outings to the Yankees and Red Sox earlier in August, as he's now fired 3.1 scoreless frames across his subsequent four appearances.