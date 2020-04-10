Fairbanks logged five scoreless innings and a 10:3 K:BB across five Grapefruit League appearances before spring training was suspended.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com notes Fairbanks flashed a fastball that touched as high as 100 mph and an effective complementary breaking during his stellar spring showing. Coming into spring, MLB had agreed to expand active rosters to 26 players for the coming season, which Toribio notes already gave Fairbanks a fighting chance at the 13th and final pitcher spot. However, the combination of his Grapefruit League performance and the possibility rosters are now expanded up to 29 players seemingly serves to only strengthen Fairbanks' odds of opening 202 at the big-league level.