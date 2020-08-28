Fairbanks has not allowed an earned run over his last seven appearances and has 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings over that stretch, although he did allow an unearned run in a blown save in his most recent appearance.

After a shaky start to the year (6.43 ERA in first seven innings), Fairbanks has settled in as the pitcher the Rays thought they were getting when they traded Nick Solak to the Rangers for him in a two-player trade last July. The Rays' bullpen has been decimated by injuries, and while Diego Castillo seems like the top option for saves, Fairbanks and John Curtiss are also in that mix.