Fairbanks (1-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Braves on Tuesday, allowing a hit while recording three strikeouts over a scoreless fifth inning.

Starter Yonny Chirinos was able to provide manager Kevin Cash with four quality innings, setting the stage for Fairbanks to get the call in the fifth. The hard-throwing right-hander had a rather memorable frame, as he rang up swinging strikeouts of the trio of Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman after allowing a leadoff single to Austin Jackson. The dominance over three of the most formidable bats in the Braves lineup underscores the upside of Fairbanks, who bounced back in fine form from having allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning to the Blue Jays in his first appearance of the season Saturday.