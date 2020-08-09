Fairbanks (2-1) was credited with the victory in a win over the Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday despite allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Fairbanks gave up a game-tying RBI single to Luke Voit in the fourth inning of the seven-inning affair, but he became eligible for the win when Austin Meadows singled in Willy Adames and Kevin Kiermaier with his own run-scoring hit in the home half of the frame. Fairbanks had opened August with back-to-back scoreless, one-inning efforts, but Saturday marked the third time in six appearances he's allowed an earned run.