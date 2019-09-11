Rays' Peter Fairbanks: Notches first career save
Fairbanks gave up two hits in a scoreless 11th inning Tuesday to record his first career save in a 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Emilio Pagan and Nick Anderson has both tossed perfect frames to help get the game to the 11th, opening the door for Fairbanks to get his shot at closing things out. The rookie right-hander hasn't given up a run in four September appearances, posting a 5:1 K:BB through 4.1 innings -- he likely won't see another save chance, but Fairbanks could work himself into more high-leverage usage down the stretch if he stays locked in.
