Fairbanks will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has allowed runs in two of his past three outings but will receive the starting nod in Wednesday's series finale. Fairbanks has a 3.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 21 innings for the season. Josh Fleming is expected to follow him as the primary pitcher.