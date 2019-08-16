Fairbanks was promoted from Triple-A Durham prior to Friday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays dealt prospect Nick Solak to the Rangers for Fairbanks in mid-July. The hard-throwing righty has struck out 19 in 10.1 innings with the Bulls, and while he may not get any saves over the rest of the season, he has the potential to pitch in some high-leverage situations.