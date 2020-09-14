Fairbanks (4-3) took the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Fairbanks was tasked with preserving a 3-2 lead when he entered the game with a man on in the fifth, but he ultimately allowed an RBI double to Rafael Devers and a run-scoring groundout to J.D. Martinez. Only the latter run went on Fairbanks' ledger, but it was enough to saddle him with the loss when the Rays were unable to mount a comeback the rest of the way. Fairbanks has put together extended stretches of effective performances in what has been a busy season, but he's now uncharacteristically allowed a pair of earned runs over his last three appearances.