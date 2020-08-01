Fairbanks (1-1) took the loss in Friday's defeat at the hands of the Orioles, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

Fairbanks settled things down after Blake Snell allowed three straight extra-base hits -- including back-to-back home runs -- to start the fourth inning. However, he eventually became the pitcher of record when Andrew Kittredge allowed an RBI single to Anthony Santander that plated inherited runner Hanser Alberto to snap a 3-3 tie, which handed Fairbanks the first blemish on his 2020 ledger. The hard-throwing right-hander had some control issues Friday while getting just 17 of 28 pitches into the strike zone, and he's now allowed an earned run in two of his first three appearances despite generating an impressive 7:2 K:BB.