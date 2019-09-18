Rays' Peter Fairbanks: Takes loss Tuesday
Fairbanks (1-3) was charged with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.
The reliever made life difficult on himself right from the jump by allowing Max Muncy to reach on Fairbanks' own throwing error to lead off the seventh, and he subsequently proceeded to surrender back-to-back doubles that wiped out the 2-2 tie he'd been asked to preserve. Fairbanks yielded one more run himself before getting the hook and was charged with two more after he'd exited, making it the right-hander's worst outing of the season in terms of the hit to his ERA. That figure climbed almost two full runs to 8.44 as a result of the meltdown, and Fairbanks has now allowed seven runs overall in two of his last three trips to the mound.
