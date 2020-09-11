Fairbanks (4-2) was charged with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Red Sox on Thursday, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over one inning. He struck out two.

It was an eventful 23-pitch outing for Fairbanks, who allowed a go-ahead RBI single to Rafael Devers that turned out to be the difference in the game. The 26-year-old right-hander saw his string of five straight scoreless efforts snapped with Thursday's stumble, and the earned run he surrendered was his first since Aug. 10, when he allowed two overall to these same Red Sox.