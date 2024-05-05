Maton picked up the save over the Mets on Saturday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning while issuing one walk.

Maton entered the contest with a two-run lead in the top of the ninth and needed six pitches to retire the leadoff batter before surrendering a walk to Harrison Bader. However, the right-hander was able to record the final two outs following the free pass to secure his first save of the season. Maton has now pitched two scoreless innings over his last two appearances after being tagged with the loss against the White Sox a week ago. However, he also needed 19 pitches to get through each of those two outings.