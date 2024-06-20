Maton earned a save against the Twins on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect 10th inning.

Regular closer Pete Fairbanks was unavailable due to a thumb injury, and Jason Adam was deployed to keep the game tied in the ninth, so Maton got the save opportunity with Tampa Bay up by a run in the top of the 10th. He got the job done quickly, needing just five pitches to retire the side in order with the automatic runner not moving beyond second base. Maton has two saves on the campaign, but he's not likely to get frequent chances to build upon that mark, especially with Fairbanks expected to be ready to return Thursday.