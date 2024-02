Maton signed a contract with the Rays on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 2023 campaign was Maton's best season to date with a 3.00 ERA and 1.12 WHIP alongside a 74:25 K:BB through 66 innings with the Astros. The presence of Pete Fairbanks and Jason Adam will likely prevent Maton from receiving many save opportunities with his new club, but his impressive strikeout rate should allow him to remain an option in high-leverage situations.