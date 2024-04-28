Maton (0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit across 0.1 innings to blow the save and take the loss Saturday against the White Sox.

Maton entered the game in the 10th inning with a one-run lead and recorded the first out without incident. However, he served up a two-run home run to Andrew Benintendi one batter later to take his second loss of the campaign. The outing also increased Maton's ERA to 7.59 for the season, though the majority of that damage came from one outing. He also entered Saturday's game having turned in five consecutive scoreless appearances.