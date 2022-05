Sanders was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with back spasms, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 26-year-old was pulled from Monday's game against the A's due to back spasms and will now be sidelined for at least the next 15 days. He's been a solid bullpen piece in his first taste of the majors for the Rays this year with only two earned runs allowed and a 9:2 K:BB across 10 innings.