Sanders was unable to work a second inning Monday against the Athletics due to a tight back, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He struck out three and gave up a hit in a scoreless inning.

Skipper Kevin Cash stated after the game that Sanders likely would have been sent back out for another inning had his back not become an issue. According to Topkin, it sounds as though Sanders may be headed to the injured list. The team should have more information on the right-hander's availability moving forward after further evaluation.