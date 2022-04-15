Sanders allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two across three innings Thursday against the Athletics.

Sanders made his big-league debut Thursday after the team selected his contract earlier the same day. He allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base -- two on a single and the other on a free pass -- which resulted in a run crossing the plate. However, he settled in from there to retire the final seven hitters he faced. Sanders has worked as a reliever while climbing his way through the Rays' system, and it looks like he could occupy a multi-inning relief role during his time with the big-league club.