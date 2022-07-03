The Rays optioned Garza to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
In addition to the five relievers that were already on the injured list heading into the weekend, the Rays added Brooks Raley and Ryan Thompson to restricted list prior to their series in Toronto. As a result, the Rays are shorthanded in the bullpen, so Garza -- who worked two scoreless innings during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader -- will be swapped off the active roster for a fresh arm. Tampa Bay called up right-hander Cristofer Ogando from Triple-A in a corresponding move.