The Rays recalled Garza from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.
Garza will provide the Rays with some extra coverage out of the bullpen after the Rays needed four relievers and outfielder Brett Phillips to cover the final 8.1 innings of Monday's 13-2 loss to the Athletics following starter Luis Patino's (oblique) early exit. If Garza is pressed into action Tuesday behind starter Tommy Romero for multiple innings, he could be sent back to Durham immediately after the contest in exchange for another fresh arm out of the bullpen.