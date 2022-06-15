Garza was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Garza was sent down Saturday but remained with the Rays via the taxi squad over the last few days. He'll rejoin the active roster after Drew Rasmussen (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Rasmussen was slated to start Thursday's matchup against the Yankees, but the Rays haven't yet announced who will take his place in the rotation. If Tampa Bay elects for a bullpen game Thursday, Garza should be a candidate to pitch multiple innings.