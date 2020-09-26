Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Phillies on Friday.

The young outfielder also struck out on the three occasions he made an out, a reminder he's still somewhat of a work in progress despite his vast talent. However, Arozarena's latest multi-hit effort -- his second straight and third in his last four starts -- pushed his impressive line to .288/.368/.678 across 68 plate appearances over 21 games. The 25-year-old is also now a perfect 4-for-4 on steal attempts, an appealing fantasy complement to his seven home runs.