Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

The 26-year-old extended his hitting streak to nine games while going yard for the second straight game. Arozarena is batting .324 (12-for-37) over that stretch, pushing his slash line on the season up to .264/.344/.430 with nine homers, 10 steals, 35 RBI and 44 runs through 62 contests.